G H Raisoni Public School Convocation Ceremony

Nagpur: Wonderkids convocation ceremony was celebrated in G H Raisoni Public School on 15 April 2023, with great zeal and enthusiasm. The program started with lighting of lamp by Principal Mrs. Pooja Mahawadiwar, Vice Principal Mrs. Yuthika Gajbhiye and grandparents.

Principal congratulated the children, appreciated the efforts of students and teachers. She also addressed the parents and shared with them the highlights of New Educational policy.

Advertisement

The programme showcased the power point presentation regarding the activities conducted throughout the session, beautiful dance performances, group song and speech delivered by KGII students. The efforts of school were highly appreciated by parents. Also they shared their experience about the methodology followed by the school to impart values and ensure holistic development.

The students were presented with the scroll by Principal ma’am, which was a memorable time for students & their parents. The program ended with vote of thanks & National Anthem.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement