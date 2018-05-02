NMC’s shabby affairs: Nagpur ranks 28th in ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’ contest

Nagpur: In one more embarrassment to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the city ranked a poor 28th in ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’ competition launched by Maharashtra Government’s Environment and Climate Change Department. In the dismal show, NMC scored 130 marks out of 500. The embarrassment comes after Nagpur lost the status of second-most greenest city in the country due to decline in greenery in the past years.

The State Government’s Environment and Climate Change Department launched the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’ in October last for the assessment of 395 urban local bodies (ULBs) and 304 Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The ULBs and PRIs were evaluated through a two-step process to check their compliance with the tasks mandated under the initiative. These include enhancement of green cover and biodiversity, building solid waste management infrastructure, taking steps for water conservation, improving energy efficiency, implementing awareness programmes and getting citizens to take the Majhi Vasundhara e-pledge to show their commitment towards protecting the environment. These tasks have been spread out over five broad indicators – vayu (air), bhumi (earth), jal (water), agni (energy) and akash (education and enhancement).

Nagpur was among 395 urban local bodies including 28 AMRUT cities and 304 Panchayati Raj Institutions to participate in the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan competition. The result was declared on June 5. Thane stole the show with 1127 marks followed by Navi Mumbai 976 and Greater Mumbai 950.

From last October to March 2021, the ULBs and PRIs were given six months to implement certain tasks, which overlap with the mandate of other State and Central schemes, like Maharashtra’s Vanmahotsav plantation drive or the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

Even though the result was declared on June 5 on website https://abhiyanmis.majhivasundhara.in, the NMC tried to hide its dismal show, according to sources. The NMC’s Environment Engineering Department did not disclose the score received by the civic body under different categories apparently due to poor show. The State Government had set 400 marks under water category, earth 600 marks, air 100, energy 100 and enhancement 300 marks.

The criteria for marks was included for the number of trees planted in the city, newly created green cover, percentage of solid waste collected, segregated and scientifically treated, air quality monitoring, promotion of public transport, rainwater harvesting etc. NMC fared shabbily in most of the categories, sources said.