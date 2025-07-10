NMC’s MSU to act as key coordinator for Nagpur’s public health surveillance

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to play a crucial coordinating role in strengthening the city’s public health framework. With a focus on safeguarding citizens from various diseases, the MSU will work in collaboration with subject matter experts and multiple civic and medical departments. This collective effort aims to establish a comprehensive health surveillance system across the city.

A three-day training program for MSU officers and staff was held from July 7 to 9, 2025, under the guidance of NMC Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant. The sessions were conducted at the auditorium of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee E-Library in Bajeriya.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The training was inaugurated on July 7 by Dr. Shubhangi Kulsange, Deputy Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi. The valedictory session on July 9 was attended by Dr. Himanshu Chauhan, Regional Head of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Deputy Director at NCDC. Both sessions were chaired by Dr. Deepak Selokar, Medical Health Officer, NMC.

During the sessions, experts briefed MSU staff on the unit’s structure, objectives, and operational strategies. Dr. Selokar elaborated on the coordinated role of MSU and the NMC in responding to public health emergencies.

Experts who delivered key guidance included:

• Dr. Pradeepkumar Awate (Head, TSU-MSU, Delhi)

• Dr. Govardhan Navkhare (Epidemic Control Officer, NMC)

• Dr. Satyam Seal (Public Health Specialist, TSU-MSU)

• Dr. Amol Mankar (Public Health Expert, TSU-MSU)

• Amit Tiwari (Programme & Finance Manager, TSU-MSU-NCDC)

• Sreenu Yaragralla (IT Expert, TSU)

• Dr. Sanjay Karlekar (Entomologist, Regional Training Centre)

• Dr. Mohammad Sajid (Surveillance Medical Officer, WHO)

Interdepartmental coordination meeting

An interdepartmental coordination meeting was also held on July 9 with representatives from key health and environmental bodies. The discussion revolved around the “One Health Approach,” which emphasizes integrated efforts across human, animal, and environmental health sectors to strengthen the city’s disease response mechanism.

Participants included:

• Dr. N.B. Rathod (District Civil Surgeon)

• Dr. R.P. Gehlot (District Health Officer)

• Officials from Government Medical College, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, AIIMS Nagpur, Wildlife Research and Training Centre Gorewada, Maharashtra Zoo Authority, and Veterinary College, Nagpur.

Training modules covered

The three-day training included detailed sessions on:

• Role and responsibilities of MSU

• Overview of IDSP

• Outbreak detection and response

• Emergency public health situations

• Coordination with labs under MSU and IDSP

• Vector-borne disease surveillance

• Risk communication and community engagement

• Surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases

• Strategies for measles and rubella elimination

Participants were also assigned real-time public health scenarios for analysis and action planning.

The sessions were moderated by senior NMC nurse Dipali Nagre, while Dr. Virendra Wankhede, Senior Public Health Specialist at MSU, delivered the vote of thanks.