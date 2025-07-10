Man attacks on-duty cop after being caught drinking in car in Dhantoli, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 28-year-old man created a major ruckus and attempted to assault on-duty police personnel after being caught consuming alcohol inside a parked car near a fish shop in the Dhantoli area of Nagpur on Tuesday night. The incident has raised serious concerns about rising public unruliness and defiance of law enforcement.

According to Dhantoli Police, the accused — Sudhanshu Kishore Thakre, a resident of Prince Complex, Chhatrapati Chowk — was found drinking liquor inside a vehicle along with another man and a woman around 8:30 pm, opposite Kalpavruksh Hospital near Vijay Fish Shop.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

When Beat Marshal Praveen Meshram intervened and questioned the trio for indulging in public drinking, Thakre reportedly turned violent. He allegedly hurled abuses, pushed the officer, and struck him on the hand during the scuffle. Despite repeated attempts by the police to de-escalate the situation, Thakre continued to behave in an aggressive and disorderly manner.

He was immediately detained and taken to the Dhantoli Police Station, where his unruly behaviour continued, further obstructing official work. Medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

A case has been registered under sections 132 (obstructing public servant), 221 (resisting lawful apprehension), 355 (assault on public servant), and 352 (use of criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Co-Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. He was formally arrested at 4 am on July 9.

Senior Police Inspector Anamika Mirzapure confirmed the incident and emphasized that strict action will be taken against those who attack or obstruct public servants in the line of duty.