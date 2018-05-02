NMC’s LED streetlights project to save Rs 38 crore in energy bill per year

Nagpur: The ambitious LED street light project, a convergence project launched by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) is yielding good results. Power consumption has reduced in massive magnitude – 52.41 percent — even though the project is yet to be completed.

Highlights of conventional project:

1. Total conventional street lights — 1.43 lakh

2. Power bill of conventional lights — Rs 53 crore per annum

3. Monthly energy bill of street lights — Rs 4.35 crore

4. Monthly power consumption of conventional lights — 61,000 units

Highlights of LED street lights:

1.NMC has installed LED lights — 1.12 lakh

2. The remaining LED lights — 31,000 to be installed in the next few weeks

3. After the successful implementation of the project, the energy bill will be reduced up to Rs 15 crore per annum. A total saving of Rs 38 crore per annum.

4.At present energy bill of the 1.12 lakh LED lights is Rs 2.28 crore per month.

Present monthly saving is Rs 2.07 crore.

5.Present energy requirements is 32,000 units per month. Total saving of 29,000 units per month.

The beauty of this project is that it will automatically dim the lights after 10 pm. The energy consumption will be reduced by 40 percent till 12 midnight. Afterward, it will save 50 percent of electricity till 6 am in the morning.

The NMC has installed 36 watts LED lights on internal roads while it has installed 60 watts, 105 watts, 120 watts on prominent roads.