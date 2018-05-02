NMC’s flip-flop puts Nag River project-affected people in a fix

RTI reply says that NMC is yet to get approval for Nag Riverfront rejuvenation project



Nagpur: The flip-flop on the part of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has put the Nag Riverfront rejuvenation project and rehabilitation of the project-affected in limbo.

A reply filed by NMC’s Health Department Executive Engineer, in response to a query posed by activist Sagar Gotmare under RTI Act, said that rehabilitation of the project-affected people is still under consideration as no approval for Nag Riverfront rejuvenation project has been received. The reply further said that the NMC has received the Project DPR from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) — French Development Agency —but since the approval for the project has not been granted, the rehabilitation of project-affected people is still under consideration of the authorities.

To a question by Gotmare as to where the rehabilitation will be done, the Health Department reply informed that once the NMC gets sanction then only a decision on rehabilitation will be taken.

The RTI response further stated that the Health Department is not in position to comment on provisions made for rehabilitation as the project has not been sanctioned as yet. Gotmare had asked whether the project-affected will get industrial land or commercial land or cash compensation.

Notably, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French Development Agency, had completed draft of riverfront development plan of Nag river and submitted the DPR of Rs 1,600 crore to the then Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar in 2018.

Under the riverfront development project, both sides of Nag River will be beautified and areas near the river as tourist and recreational places. Spots like temples, gardens etc situated on the river’s banks will also be re-developed.