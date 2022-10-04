NMC’s apathy forcing Gittikhadan residents to celebrate festivals amid sewage filth in vicinity

Nagpur: Procrastination of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is not new to Nagpurians. Citizens often have to run from pillar to post, to get their work done. Decades have passed and ruling bodies have changed, but the situation remains as it is for citizens. One such victim of NMC’s delaying tactic is residents of Gautam Nagar in Gittikhadan area, where they are compelled to thrive amid sewage filth flowing in the vicinity owing to blocked sewage line coupled with NMC’s incompetence.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, a group of Gautam Nagar, Gittikhadan residents lamented their woes.

“The problem has aroused due to Pradeep Bhagat and Ajay Telang’s attempt of blocking sewage lines in the vicinity. Following which, the sewage filth started pouring outside and streets were flooded with it. We’ve to survive in such grievous circumstances. Residents are often falling prey to Dengue and Malaria,” informed Anjali Satish Pardeshi, a local.

“We’ve raised issues and even roped in local Corporators and NMC but in vain. Following which we approached MLA Vikas Thakre. Thakre acted swiftly on our grievances. He allotted funds and even instructed NMC officials to resolve the matter. The very next day NMC officials arrived in our vicinity for the survey. However, again the Bhagat and Telang family members obstructed their proceedings,” Pardeshi claimed and added that, “With the onset of festive season, NMC’s apathy is forcing us to celebrate Dusshera, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din and Diwali amid such dirt,” she riled.

Another resident Adesh Suresh Pathak informed that due to berserk behaviour of a couple of residents, 25-30 families are facing severe problems. However, no one is taking stock of our situation. We are planning to host a press conference to put forward our problems, he said.

NMC’s claim:

Notably, Nagpur Municipal Corporation is claiming to be attending 72 complaints per day against an average of 80 complaints filed related to civic issues a day. As per NMC data, from March 1, 2022, to September 27, the civic body received 16,864 complaints and resolved 15,112. Citizens, however, disagree with the civic body’s claim. The highest number of 6,463 complaints pertained to the public health engineering department — mainly about choked sewer chambers. The solid waste management department, which is supposed to keep the city garbage free, received around 3,992 complaints which are on an average 18 per day.