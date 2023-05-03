NMC’s Aadhaar update drive begins at various Zones

Nagpur: Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card details and get Government documents required for availing benefit of various schemes through Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) from May 3 onwards.

The civic body has chalked out a programme to extend the services of Government through its Zonal Headquarters on every Wednesday and Thursday. Huge crowds are witnessed at Setu centers and Revenue offices. Recently the Government issued guidelines that all the registration of Aadhaar done 10- years back needs updating due to which long queues are forming at enrolment centres. The facility is falling short to cope up with the demand and hence NMC, acting on directive from the State Government, decided to reach out to citizens.

Similarly at the camps, the civic body will also disseminate information about State Government schemes among citizens. The programme titled ‘Jatra Shaskiya Yojananchi’ is going to be held till June 15.

Apart from NMC run schools, the programme would also be held in private schools. Details of benefit schemes relating to Social Welfare, Health Department, and others would be shared with citizens. Also, the people would also get required certificates that are necessary for pursuing various higher educational courses. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi has appealed citizens to take benefit of the camp.

