334 pharmacies in Nagpur face FDA heat for violating rules: Report

Nagpur: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) took action against 334 pharmacies in Nagpur district for violating guidelines pertaining to the sale of prescribed drugs and medical instruments, according to a local English daily.

The report said that the FDA found various irregularities, including pharmacies operating without licenses, non-renewal of licenses, shifting shops and godowns without permission, and not sharing crucial information with the concerned authorities. In addition, some of the chemists were found to be engaged in the sale of medical devices without the necessary licenses.

The FDA also found that some pharmacies were selling drugs in the absence of a registered pharmacist, storing expired products, and selling physician samples to consumers. Banned drug contents were also found to be stored at some pharmacies. The government has issued directions from time to time regarding the ban on the sale of medicines or combinations that have been determined harmful to humans. When such contents are found during the examination of pharmacies, action is bound to follow.

During the search conducted for the period from April 2002 to March 2023, the FDA issued 159 show cause notices, suspended 160 licenses, and cancelled 15 licenses. The material seized by the FDA is collectively valued at Rs 72.79 lakh. In the previous year for the period from April 2001 to March 2022, the FDA had issued 136 show cause notices, suspended 104 licenses, and cancelled 16 licenses. The material seized by the FDA during this period was collectively valued at Rs 48.77 lakh.

The Drug Inspectors posted at the Nagpur office undertake, on average, six to seven surprise checks every month. The officials also act on complaints received online on its website and pursue written complaints received at its office. The FDA officials have requested all citizens to mandatorily take bills for any drug purchased from pharmacies to ensure that the patients or their relatives have a window to act against any wrongdoing on the part of the pharmacy.

The FDA’s actions are not meant to harass or create hurdles in business, but to ensure that those tasked with selling life-saving drugs are acting in accordance with the framed laws. The senior official at FDA Nagpur division has stated that the FDA is duty-bound to ensure that pharmacies comply with the law.

