NMC urges city hospitals to follow Covid screening protocols for HMPV

Nagpur: In light of the rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Health Department has instructed public and private hospitals in the city to adopt Covid-like patient screening protocols. The move comes as HMPV shares similarities with Covid-19 in its respiratory impact, although masks, PPE kits, and quarantine measures have not been recommended, as per State Health Department directives.

NMC officials clarified that no specific guidelines for the general public have been issued yet. “The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on comprehensive guidelines, and the civic body will implement them as directed,” a senior NMC officer stated.

For now, the focus remains on preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses. Hospitals have been advised to ensure that patients with respiratory symptoms do not spit in public areas. Additionally, patients have been encouraged to cover their mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing.

The NMC’s proactive step aims to mitigate risks while awaiting detailed protocols from the ICMR. Meanwhile, the civic body continues to monitor the situation closely to safeguard public health.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitisers. Stay away from public places if you have a fever, cough, and sneezing. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Ensure adequate ventilation in all areas to minimise contamination,” the note read.

The department said it analysed the statistics of respiratory infections in the state. “There is no increase in December 2024 compared to the year 2023. However, as part of precautionary measures, the health department has urged citizens to follow the instructions regarding dos and don’ts to prevent respiratory infections,” it said. Ensure adequate ventilation in all areas to minimise contamination.

HMPV infection is a respiratory illness, and hence hospitals have been asked to keep a close watch on severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) patients. NMC health officials said there is no need to panic as HMPV causes mild respiratory infection, and the Indian population, especially children, are already immune to it.

RT-PCR kits are being procured

Even as emphasis is being laid on the containment and surveillance of HMPV cases, real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits are being procured by medical colleges where the initial testing will be done.

Local health authorities said testing kits are not available as there is no major outbreak. The kits are not stocked during such periods as they may expire. The available kits were used in the recent dengue and chikungunya outbreaks in Nagpur.

IGGMCH molecular diagnostic lab has ordered 100 PCR kits to start testing suspected samples of HMPV. Similarly, GMCH is also procuring kits, officials said.

As the kits are not readily available at medical colleges, patients are left with no choice but to take tests at private labs. The viral respiratory panel ranges between Rs 3,500 to Rs 12,000. However, these are not limited to HMPV but include several viruses. Hence, doctors prescribe these tests only in emergency situations or in cases of critical illness.