Assembly polls: Delhi to vote on February 5, result on Feb 8

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. The election announcement comes amid an ongoing political row over the voter roll in Delhi.

As per the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, the date of notification is set for January 10, with the last date for nominations on January 17.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18, followed by the last date for withdrawal of nominations on January 20.

In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

• The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23.

• The final electoral roll published on Monday reveals that Delhi has over 1.55 crore registered voters, reflecting an increase of 1,67,329 electors in just over two months.

• The total number of voters in the city is 1,55,24,858, including 83,49,645 male voters, 71,73,952 female voters and 1,261 third-gender voters.

• According to the final roll, the number of first-time voters aged 18-19 has risen by 52,554, highlighting the growing participation of young citizens.

• Date of notification: January 10

• Last date for nominations: January 17

• Scrutiny of nominations: January 18

• Last date for withdrawal of nominations: January 20

During the press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner dismissed allegations of manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). He said EVMs are tamper-proof and hacking them is impossible. “EVMs are not hackable. Every claim of manipulation has been thoroughly investigated and debunked. This technology has consistently upheld the principles of free and fair elections,” Kumar said.