NMC unfolds second phase of Mission Begins, schools to wait

Nagpur: Nagpur civic authority has rolled out the guidelines of second phase of its Mission Begins – an unlocking exercise after a long spell of lockdown due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, many shops in the city were seen gearing up for the resuming business and taking necessary measures in place.

In its second phase which kickstarts from Friday, the NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has continued to bar schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institution from opening. Besides, the lntemational air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. Metro Rail, will continue to remain suspended. Passenger Movement by train and domestic air travel unless specifically

allowed though separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP), will also be barred.

Also cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut during the second phase which lasts till June 8.

Besides, other acitivities which will remain prohibited include; social/political/sports/ entertainment / academic/ cultural/ religious functions and large congregations. Religious places/ places ofworship for public Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons Beauty Parlours. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

Moreover, confusion still prevails over the shops which have been allowed to open on odd-even dates. While shops facing towards North and East will be allowed in odd dates which those facing South and West will be allowed to opne on even dates.

Garages can also mend vehicles and workshops are allowed with prior appointments.