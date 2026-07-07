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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Transport Department has strongly refuted recent allegations and media reports concerning its functioning, describing them as “factually incorrect, technically flawed, misleading, and aimed at tarnishing the department’s image.”

In an official clarification, the department stated that several reports published in newspapers and other media outlets were based on incomplete information and lacked verification of official records, contractual documents, government procedures, and technical implementation. It also alleged that certain opposition public representatives had levelled accusations against the department due to personal animosity, political motives, or inadequate understanding of the transport system.

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The department maintained that such “baseless allegations” not only damage its reputation but also create unnecessary confusion and mistrust among citizens regarding the city’s essential public bus service, calling the development “irresponsible and against public interest.”

Issuing its official stand, the NMC Transport Department asserted that all operations, including bus services, ticketing, vehicle tracking, digital revenue management, passenger services, and contract-based operations, are being carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws, contractual agreements, administrative approvals, work orders, and documented procedures.

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It further stated that all processes comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, applicable rules, established urban public transport standards, contractual obligations, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and necessary administrative permissions.

Responding to allegations concerning the ticketing system, the department clarified that its e-ticketing platform, digital revenue management, machine-based ticket issuance, data synchronisation, user interfaces, monitoring systems, backend reporting mechanisms, and other software applications are fully operational under contractual arrangements with service providers.

According to the department, these systems are designed to be auditable, verifiable, and record-based, enabling authorities to examine and verify ticket records, revenue collections, bus-wise and stop-wise data, transaction logs, and system-generated reports whenever required.

The department also dismissed claims regarding non-functional digital services, stating that all passenger-facing mobile applications, GPS-based vehicle tracking, real-time ticketing data, monitoring interfaces, and related digital platforms are functioning live. It added that the required access rights, technical transfer, and operational authorisations have been duly provided by the respective technology partners.

On allegations of irregularities in ticketing operations, the department said every aspect of ticket issuance, use of ticketing machines, revenue recording, stop-wise data collection, digital transactions, reconciliation processes, control reports, and verification procedures is carried out strictly as per prescribed SOPs and contractual conditions. It maintained that the impression of arbitrary functioning or irregularities is “contrary to the facts.”

The Transport Department also highlighted that its role extends beyond operating buses. It said it is continuously working towards enhancing revenue generation, promoting green initiatives, improving passenger amenities, and strengthening transport infrastructure.

Reiterating its position, the department stated that all transport-related processes are backed by proper records, legal procedures, and contractual provisions. It emphasised that the ticketing system, GPS services, digital revenue management, mobile applications, and monitoring mechanisms remain fully operational, verifiable, and subject to audit.

The department also underlined that public bus transport is an essential civic service and should not be evaluated solely on commercial profitability. Appealing to citizens, it urged the public not to rely on incomplete or misleading information and instead place trust in official records, administrative facts, and the department’s authorised clarifications.

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