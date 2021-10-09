NMC to seal religious places violating Covid-19 norms

Nagpur: In view of rampant violation of Covid-19 norms at religious places on the first day of reopening, Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to initiate action against the offenders. NMC has warned that if any management or trustee of a religious place is found violating the safety protocol, it will first issue warning. In the second instance, NMC will seal such religious places and also penalise the devotees, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

The NMC boss pointed out that the first critical phase of Ganesh Utsav passed well with Covid-19 cases under control. But the virus has not gone away. He appealed citizens to follow Covid-19 protocol like wearing masks strictly.

On Friday, following directives from the civic chief, NMC formed flying sqauds of Nuisance Detection Sqaud (NDS) which visited several religious places to inspect whether mandatory Covid-19 norms are being followed by managements and trustees.

NMC has made full vacination mandatory for entry into the religious places. If this norm is violated, the devotees as well as managements will be held responsible.