NMC to provide free Aapli Bus ride for senior citizens on Oct 1

Nagpur: In a goodwill gesture, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to provide a free Aapli Bus ride for senior citizens on Friday, October 1. Moreover, to celebrate the country’s 75th year of Independence, the NMC will also provide free ‘Nagpur Darshan’ tours in Aapli Bus for them. One bus will be deployed in every NMC zone on this day, the Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari said.

These activities are part of a series of programmes planned to mark World Senior Citizens’ Day organised on October 1 by NMC in association with Senior Citizens’ Council of Nagpur District.

The day’s programmes will begin with “Suryanamaskar competition’ at 7 am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park at Ramnagar and followed by musical programmes of senior citizens at 3.30 pm at Kavi Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Raghuji Nagar. A mega felicitation programme of 75 senior citizens who have excelled in various fields including 36 freedom fighters, retired officials, social workers, and medical professionals, will be held at the same auditorium at 5 pm, the Mayor said.

NMC will also organise health check up camps for senior citizens at 10 different clinics across 10 zones. Patients detected with cataract problems will be provided free-of-cost operations at Mahatme Eye Hospital, said the Mayor, adding that those detected with high blood pressure and diabetes will be provided free medicines for life.