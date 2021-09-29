Jyoti Jot Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Oct 1 in city

Nagpur: On the auspices of Jaripatka-based Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, the Jyoti Jot Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be observed online for the devotees on Friday, October 1. The live telecast of the programme will be done on Youtube channel and Facebook of Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal for the devotees.

The programme will commence at 2 pm with path (reading) of Panch Japuji Maharaj and later of Shri Sukhmani Sahib. At 5 in the evening, Adv Madhavdas Mamtani will throw light on the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The programme will conclude with Arti, Stuti, Ardas of Eleven Gurus and Adi Shakti Bhavani Mata, described in Dasam Granth.

According to Organiser Adv Madhavdas Mamtani, this is the 52nd year of commemoration of Jyoti Jot Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji by Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal.