NMC to organise ‘India Plog Run’ on Gandhi Jayanti to achieve complete plastic ban

Nagpur: As the country gears up to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 this year, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organising ‘plog run’ in the city to achieve a complete plastic ban. Plog Run is part of ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ Abhiyan and the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The unique first-of-its-kind national initiative, the India Plog Run 2019 event is being organised at 1500 locations in 52 cities across the country including Nagpur. In Nagpur, the ‘India Plog Run’ will be organised at NMC Headquarters and all ten zones of the civic body under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and guidance of Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi. The event will be held from 6.30 am to 9.30 am.

Plogging involves picking up plastic and other waste from the surroundings while jogging. The activity therefore has a two-pronged effect – Swasth and Swacchta — staying fit while keep the country clean. The Fit India Plog Run is part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ Abhiyan is being organised by NMC from September 11 to October 27. During the event, the civic body undertook awareness campaigns for eradication of plastic menace. As part of the Abhiyan, NMC is organising ‘India Plog Run’ on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti with participation of citizens for achieving ‘plastic free city.’ The event is being participated by prominent citizens, voluntary organisations. Skating players and players of Divyang cricket team would also be participating and spreading message of plastic free city.

Details of ‘Plog Run’:

6.30 am to 7 am: Collection of plastic waste and kit distribution. Each participant will be equipped with a kit comprising of safety gloves, aprons and garbage bags in preparation for the Plog Run.

7 am to 7.20 am: Yoga and meditation session on ‘Detox your mind and body’ concept.

7.30 am to 9 am: Plogging session on concept of ‘Detox our neighbourhood’.

9 am to 9.30 am: Disposal of plastic waste and pledge to achieve complete plastic ban.

‘India Plog Run’ will be held in 52 cities across the country on October 2, 2019 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and to commemorate 5 years of the Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan.

In 2018, The Bengaluru Plog Run led to the collection of 33.4 tons of plastic waste by more than 7000 participants in under 12 hours. This subsequently led to the entry of the Bengaluru Plog Run into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Plogging is a Swedish concept that gradually made its presence felt in the European nations. The India Plog Run 2019 introduces this radical and innovative method of conservation to the Indian public. Through the proactive participation of every individual, the event aims to create communities committed to maintaining the ecological balance of their neighborhoods.