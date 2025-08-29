Nagpur: Moving towards digital governance, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered citizen chatbot, ‘AI Mitra’, to provide quick and accurate information round the clock.

Conceptualised by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari, the project is being developed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (IT) Milind Meshram, with technical execution by IT Officer Swapnil Lokhande and his team.

For years, citizens have faced difficulties in accessing timely information on civic services. The new chatbot aims to serve as a one-stop digital interface, offering updates on civic decisions, city developments, and services. Officials said the system is expected to particularly benefit youths and citizens who are already accustomed to digital platforms.

How it will work:

‘AI Mitra’ will act as a public platform with a database of frequently asked questions related to NMC services. It will integrate with portals for property tax payments, birth and death registrations, solid waste management, water connections, and grievance redressal, ensuring real-time updates and instant responses. To make it more user-friendly, the chatbot will be available in both Marathi and English.

Apart from providing information, the chatbot will also assist users in online processes such as application submissions, document uploads, and tax payments, reducing the need for citizens to physically visit NMC offices. Even those unfamiliar with online systems will be able to avail services through simple text messages.

“With AI Mitra, citizens will no longer have to depend on office visits for basic queries or complaint redressal. The chatbot will ensure transparency, speed, and convenience in civic administration,” said Deputy Commissioner (IT) Milind Meshram.

The service is expected to be rolled out soon.