Nagpur Traffic Police Implement Safety Measures at Accident-Prone Zones

Barricades, Speed Breakers, and High-Mast Lights Installed Across Various Areas

Nagpur: In response to the rising number of road accidents in the city, the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate’s traffic branch has initiated safety measures at accident-prone zones. Numerous fatalities have occurred due to overspeeding, resulting in the tragic loss of many lives.

To curb this, the department has installed speed breakers, rumblers, high-mast lights, and side lanes at critical locations. Additionally, barricades have been strategically placed in a zig-zag pattern to control vehicle speed.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Currently, these measures have been implemented in the Sakkardara traffic division and other high-risk areas across the city. The police have also released photographs showcasing these safety initiatives.

These efforts by the traffic police are commendable for ensuring public safety. Citizens are urged to strictly adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with the police to make the roads safer.