NMC to host ‘Pink Marathon’ to mark International Women’s Day on March 8

Nagpur: To mark International Women’s Day and honour the spirit of womanhood, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organizing a special “Pink Marathon” on Sunday, March 8 at Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli. The civic body has appealed to women from across the city to participate in large numbers, highlighting that attractive prizes will be awarded to all winners across categories.

Organized under the guidance of Mayor Neeta Thakre, the Pink Marathon aims to promote women’s health, confidence, fitness, and empowerment. The event is dedicated exclusively to women, encouraging them to celebrate their strength and unity through a community-driven fitness initiative.

The Pink Marathon will be held in three groups:

• 3 km run for girls below 16 years

• 5 km run for the general women’s category

• 2 km Special Pink Run open to all participants

Route details for each category

5 km General Category route:

Yashwant Stadium → Maharashtra Bank Square → Jhansi Rani Square → University Library Square → Alankar Talkies Square → Kachipura Square → Deekshabhoomi (Annabhau Sathe Square) → Rahate Colony Metro Station → Rahate Colony Gorakshan Sabha Square → Home Guard Office → Dhantoli Garden → Mehadia Square → back to Yashwant Stadium

3 km run for Under-16 Girls:

Yashwant Stadium → Maharashtra Bank Square → Jhansi Rani Square → University Library Square → Kalpana Building → Lokmat Square → Dhantoli Garden → Mehadia Square → back to Yashwant Stadium

2 km Special Pink Run:

Yashwant Stadium → Panchsheel Square → University Library → Kalpana Building → Lokmat Square → Panchsheel Square → back to Yashwant Stadium.

Registration & kit collection

Participants can register for the marathon at:

https://nmc-pink-run-form.emergent.host/

(The link is also available on the NMC official website.)

Registered participants can collect their T-shirts and chest numbers on March 7, between 4 pm and 7 pm at Yashwant Stadium.

Mayor Neeta Thakre urged women and citizens to join the Pink Marathon in large numbers and make the Women’s Day celebration a symbol of collective empowerment and fitness.

