NMC to curb garbage dumping with vertical gardens at 14 hotspots in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a novel attempt to combat illegal garbage dumping and prevent fire hazards triggered by accumulated dry waste, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is rolling out vertical gardens at 14 high-risk locations across the city. These green installations will serve a dual purpose — enhancing urban aesthetics and acting as natural barriers to stop waste from being dumped into open nullahs and drains.

The initiative follows multiple incidents of fires in dumping grounds and water channels clogged with plastic and other inflammable debris. To counter this growing threat, the Garden and Tree Authority Department has proposed the installation of living walls at vulnerable sites known for repeated waste disposal.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This is not NMC’s first foray into green interventions. The civic body had earlier developed 18 vertical gardens at various locations, which received positive public feedback for their role in beautifying the city and mitigating pollution. Building on that success, the department has included the expansion of vertical gardens in its 2025-26 action plan.

After surveying more than 60 sites across Nagpur’s 10 zones, officials identified 14 key locations based on the frequency of dumping and their strategic importance. These include:

• Ajni Road near the railway bridge

• Shankar Nagar nullah near the post office

• Amravati Road near the petrol pump

• Bharatwada nullah near MHADA Colony

• Narsala nullah

• Narendra Nagar bridge junction

• Gandhinagar nullah near Bhande Plot

• Subhash Nagar near old Shukrawari Road

• Sonba Khapri School behind Sakkardara Ghat

• Omkar Lawn bridge near Dighori

• Ramna nullah at Narmada Nagar near Vaibhav Square

• Manewada Ring Road near Santosh Pathak’s residence

• Ashok Square at Ashinagar nullah

• Bridge near St. Pallotti School in Jaripatka

Despite previous efforts such as installing grills and routine cleaning, many of these sites continue to be plagued by waste dumping. The vertical gardens will be integrated into bridge railings and designed using hardy, low-maintenance plants suited to Nagpur’s climate.

The project, with a sanctioned budget of ₹5.10 crore, will be executed and maintained by a private contractor selected through a competitive bidding process. In addition to the gardens, awareness boards will be put up at each site to educate the public about the importance of protecting water bodies and discouraging littering.

Officials believe the initiative will act as a long-term solution—dissuading dumping while also contributing to cleaner air and a greener cityscape. With this move, NMC aims to transform Nagpur’s dumping hotspots into visual assets and step further toward a sustainable urban environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement