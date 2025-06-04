NMC to build modern dog shelter in Wathoda at a cost of Rs 6.89 crore

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to manage the growing population of stray dogs and ensure their proper care, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has approved the construction of a modern dog shelter in the Wathoda area of the city. The project has received a budgetary sanction of Rs 6.89 crore.

Currently, the existing dog shelter in Wathoda lacks adequate infrastructure, which hampers effective animal care and shelter operations. Under the directives of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, the civic body has decided to upgrade and expand the shelter’s facilities to address these shortcomings.

The new shelter will be spread over 3 acres and will have the capacity to house around 200 dogs. It will feature:

• Separate enclosures for adult dogs and puppies

• Isolation wards

• Hygienic systems for dog cleanliness

• A modern veterinary hospital

• Play areas

• Kitchen and storage facilities

• All essential infrastructure required for animal welfare

The architectural design of the project has been prepared by Shripad Dubey, while Axino Capital Services and Shripad Dubey Architects have been appointed as project management consultants.

This initiative by the NMC marks an important step towards providing a better quality of life for stray dogs and improving the animal welfare infrastructure in the city. The project has now received technical approval and is set to commence soon.

