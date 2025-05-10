NMC Strikes Deal with Builder for ‘London Street’; Khamla Market Demolished, Over 100 Trees Set to Be Cut

Advertisement



Nagpur: The long-standing and well-known Khamla Market in Nagpur’s Khamla area has been demolished, triggering outrage among local residents. The land has reportedly been sold by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to a prominent builder for the construction of a new ‘London Street’ project. The development, first reported by Nagpur Today, has sparked criticism over the loss of a crucial public market and looming environmental damage.

A Vital Market for Everyday Needs

Khamla Market served as a key hub for daily essentials for residents from nearby areas such as Sahakar Nagar, Songaon, Jayprakash Nagar, and Khamla itself. Vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, and poultry were easily accessible here, making it an essential part of daily life for many local families.

Environmental Concerns Under the Guise of Development

Citizens have expressed anger over what they see as a sacrifice of public welfare for private gain. Many argue that the so-called ‘London Street’ development is a cover for catering to the interests of real estate developers. Over 100 mature trees are reportedly slated to be felled for the project, causing deep concern among environmentalists.

“This is just a showpiece project to make Nagpur look like London while destroying our greenery,” said one environmental activist, condemning the move as superficial and environmentally destructive.

“Builder Raj” Allegations by Independent Journalist

Independent journalist Anjaya Anparthi told Nagpur Today that the removal of Khamla Market has left vendors without a livelihood. She also alleged that NMC has sold more than two plots in the area to the same builder.

“We tried to get details about the land deal through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, but the sale price and other key data were not disclosed,” she said. “Why is the municipal corporation so generous toward a single builder? Is this what’s happening in the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s constituency?” she questioned.

City’s Greening Sacrificed for Beautification?

Local residents also accused the authorities of destroying the environment in the name of beautification. “From concrete showers near Futala Lake to chopping down trees to build artificial promenades, Nagpur is losing its green cover fast,” said a concerned citizen. “Is the future of Nagpur going to be green, or just a concrete jungle?” they added.

The demolition of Khamla Market and the felling of trees for the ‘London Street’ project have become flashpoints in an ongoing debate over urban development versus environmental preservation. Citizens are now calling for urgent public action to protect the city’s green spaces before it’s too late.

