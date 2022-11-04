NMC starts process to identify hawking and no hawking zones in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the Maharashtra Government formed a 20-member Town Vending Committee (TVC), the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the process to identify hawking and no hawking zones in Nagpur. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B convened the first meeting with Market Department officials on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Social Welfare Department officials apprised the Municipal Commissioner about the present status of the TVC and its members. They also informed him about the past court cases related to TVC and hawkers. Currently, however, there are no ongoing cases pending in courts.

The civic chief also tried to understand the nature of objections received by the NMC then. This time the civic body would try to resolve the issues by identifying areas where hawking zones would not affect smooth movement of vehicles.

In 2016, as the NMC did not have open spaces for hawking zones, it had selected roads and offside of roads. The Market Department had divided hawking into three categories that disallowed the activity on not more than 50% of roads, followed by 75% and 100% in the second and third categories.

As many 115 hawking zones were identified by the NMC. After objections, it had finalised 53 hawking zones in the city. It also earmarked 15 areas as strictly no hawking zones, including Sitabuldi Main Road.

In the past, the Traffic Police Department too had raised objections over 42 places proposed as hawking zones. According to them, most spots identified for hawking zones were not feasible since they were busy roads. Soon, the Municipal Commissioner would convene a meeting of TVC members to announce the NMC’s programme to identify the city’s hawking and non-hawking zones.

