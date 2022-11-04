Colo Data Centre: A Step Towards theNew Hybrid Enterprise

It was reported that 624 million Indians were using the internet in 2021, more than the recorded number of internet users in 2020 by 8%. This major accelerationhighlights the fact that India is paving its way towards a digital economy.

Today, almost all services and transactions are held digitally. This includes OTT streaming services, online gaming, social media, online shopping etc., leading to unexpected growth in dataproduction and consumption levels. As a result, more and more businesses are realising the importance of joining hands with data centres, especiallycolo data centres.

Data centres help process and manage huge chunks of data generated in different sectors of society. However, as of now, colo data centresare gaining more prominence, owing to the benefits it provides for different enterprises and businesses. If we talk about the Indian data centre industry, there are164 colo data centres in 26 regions across the country.

In simple words, colo data centres are a type of data centre that provides rental space for other businesses to keep their private servers and other networking equipment. In most cases, small-scale enterprises cannot afford to own a full-fledged data centre of their own and hence, they seek the help of acolo data centre.

A colo data centre provides a variety of services, including efficient power supply, scalability, cooling systems, security and more. Listed below are some of the many benefits of collaborating with a strong and reliablecolo data centre:

Benefits and Advantages of a Colo Data Centre

Server Uptime One of the most significant benefits a colo data centre can provide to an enterprise business is server uptime. Each enterprisethat has collaborated with a colocation data centrecan be assuredof a particular proportion of uptime by purchasing into a particular tier without the cost of labour or other maintenance expenditures.

When faced with a natural disaster or a power outage, a colo data centre can make sure a business continues its affairs without any impedance. In other words, it ensures business continuity.Hence, in crisis situations, even if the office faces any kind of physical hinderance, the network traffic of that business will not be impacted.

On the other hand, redundancy is the ultimate deciding factor for the success of a colocation data centre. The levels of redundancy provided by the colo data centre are significantly more complex than many businesses can afford to implement via in-house data centres.

Cost Reductions A colo data centre drastically cuts down the overall costs and expenditures for a business. This is perhaps single handily the most important benefit a colo data centre offers in comparison with in-house data centres or server rooms.

As a result, many businesses will find that renting space from a colo data centre is a cost-effective solution to their ever-shrinking IT funds. It eliminates anyanxiety about capital costs when the services of colo data centres like uninterrupted power sources, backup generators, and cooling equipmentare availed.

In addition to these upfront expenditures, there are additional continuing maintenance costs associated with maintaining and administering an in-house data centre which is why colo data centres turn out to be an effective solution for businesses.

Room For Scalability and Expansion A colo data centre allows adequate space to scale up the IT infrastructures of a company as it expands. Since varied sectors would want different features from their data centre in terms of power, security, and space, a colo data centre will collaborate with businesses to evaluate their requirements in order to take corrective measures.

Accelerate Digitisation with STT GDC India

Given the above-listed benefits, a colo data centre is a wise choice for enterprises and businesses.STT GDC India has a team of expert professionals who are determined to accelerate the data centre industry in India by providing best-in-class colocation facilities and services.

They have 21 state-of-the-art data centres across 9 states, namely, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata.To know more about their services, visit their official website today.

