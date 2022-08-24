NMC starts Aapli Bus service from Sitabuldi to IIIT campus at MIHAN

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the joint efforts of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur, and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Aapli Bus services were commenced from Sitabuldi to IIIT’s campus at MIHAN.

This service will facilitate the daily commutation of students, faculties, and non-teaching staff of IIIT and Maharashtra National Law University residing in the city. Moreover, the bus service will prove beneficial for the residents of Waranga, Bothali, Borkhedi villages and Soot Girni colony for commuting to Nagpur city.

IIIT Nagpur Director Dr O GKakde and Registrar Kailas Dakhale have made efforts to start this city bus service. The campus of both the institutions are far off from the city and bus service will ease movement of visitors and also benefit the villagers. Very soon even the extended campus of Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University would start functioning and for the students and faculty also the bus service is going to be a boon.

