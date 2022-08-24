Get together of photographers organised in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. Since its inception in the 19th century, photography has been about telling stories through photographs. It has become a growing medium for telling people’s stories.

Recently, to mark the World Photography Day, a get together of photographers, designers, videographers and video editors was organised at Shahu Lawn in Nagpur.

In the get together, the photographers played a few games and danced to the lilting music. The organizer Mohit Kinariwala congratulated the winners of best costume by distributing prizes.

This get together event was organized by Shyam Studio owner Mohit Kinariwala who thanked all for coming and making the day memorable.

