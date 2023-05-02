NMC spent Rs 140 crore for C20 meeting in Nagpur: RTI reply

Nagpur: With India holding the presidency of G20 Summit, events are taking place in numerous places across the nation. Nagpur also hosted the C-20 conference on March 20 and 21.
For the grand summit, the Central and State Governments provided a huge amount to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). NMC spent lavishly to give the city a festive appearance, leaving no stones unturned.
The details of funds received and expenditures incurred for the C- 20 were recently obtained by RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. According to the report, NMC spent Rs 140 crore which it used for 93 works. Most of these expenses were on beautification and lighting. This was mostly done in South-West and West Nagpur and some parts of South Nagpur. Most of these works have been done on Wardha Road. The entire focus for the C- 20 meeting was the Airport, Hotel Pride and Le Meridian area.
The list of expenditures:
- Created 10 vertical gardens — Rs 90 lakh
- Raised G-20 flags — Rs 50 lakh
- Airport beautification — Rs 4.45 crore
- Shivangaon Phata beautification — Rs 1.25 crore
- Beautification of Gowari Memorial – Rs 61 lakh
- NMC Central office — Rs 82 lakh
- Selfie points in big parks – Rs 30 lakh
- Beautification of Major Surendra Dev Park, Dhantoli – Rs 2.38 crore
- Promotional works for branding of G20 Council — Rs 10 crore
- Construction works on the site on both sides of the road – Rs 1.42 crore
- Radisson Blu Hotel premises beautification and plaza — Rs 70 lakh
- Beautification under Sitabuldi Flyover – Rs 2.85 crore
Disbursement of funds:
- NMC received Rs 49.77 crore on November 30, 2022
- Rs 122 crore was received on March 29, 2022
- NMC’s Electricity Department received Rs 60.22 crore