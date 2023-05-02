Auto, truck drivers with criminal record on Nagpur police radar

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have launched a special drive aimed at curbing brazen violation of traffic rules and rising crimes in the city. The drive specifically targets unruly auto and truck drivers who have a criminal record. According to a study by the Crime Detection Branch of Nagpur Police, Indora, Pardi, and Kamptee Traffic Zones are vulnerable to crime by truck and auto drivers.

The study reveals that Zone V alone reported 454 cases, including 438 accident-related incidents. Truck and auto drivers were involved in 1,147 cases, especially the hit and run ones, and other crimes like robbery, molestation, etc. The drivers of both three-wheelers and heavy vehicles having criminal records will be under the scanner of both city and traffic police.

Advertisement Advertisement

As part of the drive, cops from 11 traffic zones have been asked to locate and detain such vehicles. The action will be carried out under the guidance of CP Amitesh Kumar. After scanning the driver’s track record, the traffic police may also ask the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to cancel their driving license, according to the DCP (Traffic).

The data reveals that Ajni and Sakkardara Traffic Zones recorded the second-highest number of cases against drivers (both trucks and auto rickshaws) involved in criminal activities. As many as 225 cases were registered against them in different police stations, including Ajni, Hudkeshwar, Beltarodi, Imamwada, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, and Wathoda.

Cotton Market and Lakadganj Zones also recorded 189 FIRs against drivers of autos and trucks. The drive aims to bring down the number of traffic violations and crimes committed by drivers of autos and trucks, making the roads safer for everyone.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement