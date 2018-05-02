NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows

Nagpur: Finally, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has shown the door to the controversial Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML), engaged in door-to-door garbage collection since past 15 years. The civic body started fresh tendering process and after opening financial and technical bids, has shortlisted two firms – M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG. Kanak Resources, which is engaged in lifting door-to-door garbage, was disqualified in tender process.

However, the finalising of M/s BVG, currently working with Jaipur Municipal Corporation, has raised many eyebrows. It is learnt that dissatisfied with the working style of M/s BVG, Jaipur Municipal Corporation had slapped a fine of Rs 78 lakh on it. The firm had also applied for garbage collection in Ujjain civic body but was refused the contract. The firm had moved the court but got no relief. Further, the firm was assigned the responsibility of garbage collection in Warsi city in South India but failed to carry out the job.

NMC has divided door to door garbage collection in two packages, one for Zones 1 to 5 and second for Zones 6 to 10. The division was done to ensure that one single agency is not overburdened and ensures quality service to residents. The technical bids were processed and presentation was made by the seven agencies namely M/s AG Enviro, A to Z, BVG, Kanak, Unbesher, CDC and Swayambhu about their strategies for door to door garbage. The contract of Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML) had come to end but it was given extension till finalisation of new contractors by the civic body. Kanak was among the seven enterprises that submitted their bids for garbage collection in response to tender floated by NMC. However, Kanak was disqualified in primary stage as it did not meet the technical capabilities listed in the tender document.

For package one comprising Zone 1 to 5, M/s BVG declared L1 as it quoted Rs 1665 per metric tonne for lifting garbage. BVG also participated in package two but the NMC has decided not to assign the work to same agency. It is expected that NMC will award garbage collection contract for 10-years and estimates the cost of the project in range of Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,000 crore. Kanak was given the rate of Rs 1,400 per tonne and in the new contract the rate of Rs 2,100/tonne is estimated in view of escalation in operating costs.

… Rajeev Ranjan Khushwaha