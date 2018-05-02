Agitators block highway traffic to protest razing of Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj ashram

Mumbai:: Hundreds of agitators, including women, on Friday blocked traffic on a section of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway to protest demolition of an ashram at the Tungareshwar hills at Virar near Thane district.

Thane district rural police sources said due to the agitation, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highway.

The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court. Additional police force has been rushed to the spot to avoid any law and order problem, they said.

A district police spokesman said no untoward incident has been reported so far. An NGO, which has moved the apex court, has alleged the ashram has been constructed in violation of environment and forest regulations