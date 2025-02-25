NMC Seizes Two Floors of Empress Mall Over Unpaid Property Tax

Nagpur:In a bid to recover outstanding property tax dues, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) seized two floors of Empress Mall on Monday. The total dues amounting to ₹42,42,882 led to the issuance and execution of a warrant by the Property Tax Department of Dhantoli Zone.

The ground floor and first floor of the mall, constructed by KSL Industries Ltd., were attached as part of the action. The premises were under the possession of Ashwin Dattatray Khanzode,who had rented the space. When NMC officials approached Khanzode and informed him about the pending dues, he refused to make even a partial payment. Consequently, the civic body sealed and took possession of the two floors.

