Good news: Farmers in Maharashtra to get Rs 3000 more under Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana: CM

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government will provide an additional amount of Rs 3,000 to farmers under its NaMo Shetkari Sanman Nidhi Yojana. This will be in addition to the present level of Rs 6,000. The farmers in Maharashtra also get Rs 6,000 annually under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. Together, the farmers from Maharashtra under these two schemes will get an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur. This will be an extra outgo for the state, which has also promised to hike the Ladki Bahin grant to Rs 2,100.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ has become a lifeline for farmers, ensuring financial stability and dignity. Also, under the ‘NaMo Shetkari Samman Yojana’ launched by the State Government, the annual subsidy of Rs 6,000 given to farmers will soon be increased by another Rs 3,000. This will ensure that a total of Rs 15,000 is deposited annually into farmers’ accounts through both schemes, further strengthening their financial security,” said the Chief Minister on the occasion of distribution of the 19th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“Through transformative initiatives like Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana, Swatantrya Sainik, and Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Yojana, we have already invested Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra’s agricultural sector. Now, with another Rs 6,000 crore investment, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering farmers and securing a prosperous future for agriculture,” said the Chief Minister.

He was addressing farmers at a function held parallelly at Nagpur as PM Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana dole at Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Monday. The function was viewed online by Fadnavis and other agriculture department officials. Given the number of beneficiaries getting the amount in one go, this was considered to be a record on its own.

In Maharashtra, more than 92 lakh beneficiaries received a cumulative Rs 1,934 crore instalment on Monday. The Central and State doles are directly credited to the farmer’s account in three instalments.

The farmers must fulfil certain conditions for availing the scheme. These include that they should not be income tax payers or receiving any pension. Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal said increasing the farmers’ payout was part of Mahayuti’s election manifesto. The promises are being fulfilled one by one now, he said.

Fadnavis said the state has already waived farmers’ power bills, and there will be no charges for the next five years. In a year’s time, the state govt has provided 2 lakh solar pumps. The farmers have to pay just 10% of the amount. “The scheme was launched in 2004, and since then barely 1.75 lakh pumps were provided. Our govt gave 2 lakh pumps just in a year’s time,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that with World Bank support, the ‘SMART’ scheme is transforming Maharashtra’s agricultural sector by strengthening value chains, SMEs, and agribusiness investments. Now the ‘Agri Stack’ scheme is revolutionising farming through digitisation, already covering 54 percent of farmers, with 100 per cent integration on the way, ensuring a future-ready agricultural ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said that the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, which will change the picture of agriculture in Vidarbha, has been undertaken. Through this, the wasted water from the Gosekhurd dam will be used to transport water up to 550 km through the Wainganga river and will be taken to the Nalganga river in Buldhana district.

Through this, drought-affected areas in a total of 7 districts including Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Akola, Buldhana will benefit and 10 lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation. He further stated that the state government has decided not to collect electricity bills from farmers for the next 5 years.

A solar pump scheme is being implemented for farmers and in the last 1 year, 1 lakh farmers have been provided with solar pumps under this scheme. He also said that farmers who buy solar pumps will not have to worry about electricity bills for the next 25 years. He said that more than 150 irrigation schemes have been given administrative approval in the last two and a half years.

People will be convinced about Shaktipeeth Eway benefits: CM

CM Devendra Fadnavis said recently he received representations from farmers in Kolhapur demanding Nagpur-Goa-Shaktipeeth Expressway must be built in their district. However, a decision will not be taken without considering the entire people’s opinion in the district. They would first be convinced about the benefit of the project.

Even as the govt has revived the Shaktipeeth project, there has been stiff opposition to it in Kolhapur, from where the expressway will go through in its last leg.