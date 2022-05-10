NMC sees 100% jump in Covid vaccination in April

Nagpur: In a significant achievement, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) registered an overall 100% jump in Covid-19 vaccination in April. The civic body had started offering all three vaccines at all its UPHCs but on fixed days as per the age group. This move worked for the civic body to curb the declining trend in vaccination.
In the first week, April 1-8, 8,487 doses were taken by beneficiaries from all age groups. The number doubled to over 16,900 during the period April 22 to 30, data gathered by the NMC’s Health Department revealed.
The 18+ beneficiaries are eligible for Covishield and Covaxin, 15-18 group only for Covaxin while Corbevax is for the 12-14 group. The NMC had drastically cut down on the number of vaccination centres, restricting the drive only at UPHCs and institutional centres. From over 150 centres, the drive is now being run from 36 UPHCs and eight public hospitals.
According to sources, many beneficiaries delayed their second dose as the vaccine for which they are eligible was not available nearby. Thus, they made all the vaccines available in each area across the city on designated days. Covishield is available from Monday to Wednesday, Covaxin on Thursdays and Fridays while Corbevax is given on Saturdays.
The third dose — free of cost only for HCWs, FLWs and elderly people — too found more takers in April. Around four private hospitals are offering Covishield and Covaxin but the demand is pretty low for the paid jab by other age group beneficiaries.
As per Co-Win data, the district has recorded 70.51 lakh total jabs including 39.47 lakh first dose, 29.76 lakh second dose and 1.27 lakh precaution dose.
The district has a target of 41.52 lakh eligible population in the 12 and above years age group. The first dose target for 18+ is accomplished while 12-14 and 15-18 groups are yet to complete their first dose targets. Even the second dose for the 18+ group is over 85% completed as on date.