NMC sees 100% jump in Covid vaccination in April

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant achievement, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) registered an overall 100% jump in Covid-19 vaccination in April. The civic body had started offering all three vaccines at all its UPHCs but on fixed days as per the age group. This move worked for the civic body to curb the declining trend in vaccination.

In the first week, April 1-8, 8,487 doses were taken by beneficiaries from all age groups. The number doubled to over 16,900 during the period April 22 to 30, data gathered by the NMC’s Health Department revealed.