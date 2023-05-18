NMC reviews implementation of Divyang welfare schemes in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is implementing various schemes for the welfare of disabled persons in Nagpur. As such, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi reviewed the schemes.

According to the Union Government’s Divyang (Disabled) Persons Rights Act 2016, for implementing schemes for the disabled, a committee was formed under the Chairmanship of the Mayor. At present, Administrator is presiding over NMC and hence a meeting was chaired by Addl Municipal Commissioner.

Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO) Shelke, Social Development Officer Dr Ranjana Lade, Deputy Commissioner Solid Waste Management Department, Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Medical Health Officer Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Assistant Commissioner Ghanshyam Pandhare, Administrative Officer of Transport Department Ravindra Pagey, Education Officer D Rajendra Pusekar, Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, Executive Engineer (Project) Sunil Uikey, Project Coordinator of Disability Rehabilitation Center Abhijeet Raut, Transport Department’s Vinay Bharadwaj, Yogesh Lunge along with officers of various departments were present.

Joshi reviewed the schemes implemented for the disabled through various departments of the NMC and the expenditure so far done on them. In the Civic Budget, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the disabled welfare in the financial year 2023-24. Many schemes are being implemented for the disabled through the social development department of NMC.

In this financial assistance scheme for surgery for deaf and disabled persons, financial assistance scheme for individual self-employment for disabled persons, financial assistance scheme for self-employment of disabled self-employed groups, subsistence allowance scheme for disabled persons in mentally retarded category, financial assistance scheme for scholarship and business training for disabled persons, financial assistance scheme for assistive devices and technology for disabled persons, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana component No 3 (Affordable Housing) Government grant to disabled beneficiaries selected through lottery for the constructions by NIT, MHADA and NMC with civic body limit is Rs 2.5 lakh with Rs 50,000 from NMC Financial Assistance Scheme (Economically Weaker), Financial Assistance Scheme for Disabled Athletes Participating in State Level, National Level and International Sports Competitions, E-Rickshaw Scheme for the Disabled, Motorised Tricycle Scheme, Providing On-line Disability Certificate to the Disabled and UDID Card Scheme, Nagpur city free service scheme for the disabled and their helpers under Red Bus, providing incentive allowance to mothers of disabled children in city.

The Rajmata Jijau Arthsahay Yojana scheme was also reviewed at the meeting.

Speed-up registration on Divyang Unnati Portal: Joshi also asked officials to speedup registration of Divyangs on the Divyang Unnati Nagpur, a digital portal for Divyangs. A workshop was conducted for civic employees to provide information about the portal. All in this Information about 21 types of disabilities is provided and all Zonal Assistant Commissioners have been provided User Id and password to keep track of the implementation of various schemes.

