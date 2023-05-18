Deadlock ends: Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his Deputy

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivkumar will be his deputy, according to the reports. The Congress party has reached the decision with the two leaders agreeing to a rotational formula. Siddaramaiah will be the CM for a period of 2.5 years. After which, Shivakumar will take over as the CM. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, after formally announcing the next Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Thursday said that the party’s formula is service for people and that the oath-taking ceremony is not just a mere celebration but the grand old party’s dedication to democracy.

“Our only formula is the service of people. Whoever wants to serve the people can do so, as much as they want. All our allies will be invited (to the oath-taking ceremony). This is not a celebration but Congress’s dedication to democracy…those who want to fight for democracy and save the Constitution, can attend the event…,” he said while talking to a news agency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met with Karnataka party leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at his residence in the national capital ahead of the departure to Karnataka.

Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar when asked if he is happy on being named the CM-designate, he said, “Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go.”

For a man rooted in ‘Janata Parivar’ for two-and-half-decades and once known for strident anti-Congress stance, it has been a remarkable turn-around for Siddaramaiah, who is now all set to be sworn in as Karnataka’s Chief Minister for the second time, after consolidating his position in the grand old party.

From early 1980s to 2005, Siddaramaiah, who comes from a poor farmer’s family, was a die-hard anti-Congressman, but his ouster from JD(S) of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, brought him to political cross-roads, and made him join the very party he had opposed.

For his patience and persistence, the seasoned politician known for his bluntness, Siddaramaiah, realised his life-time ambition and went on to become the Chief Minister from the Congress party in 2013.

