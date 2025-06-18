NMC puts 78 shops, flats on notice after fatal blaze at Jai Kamal Complex in Mahal

Advertisement



Nagpur: In the wake of a tragic fire that killed two people at Jai Kamal Complex in Mahal, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has begun a major enforcement drive against fire safety violations at the building. On Tuesday, officials from the Ganjipeth Fire Station issued notices to 78 units — including 44 shops and 34 flats — for failing to install basic firefighting equipment.

The notices were served under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, just days after a fire broke out on June 14 in a flat illegally functioning as a godown. The blaze, triggered during welding work, claimed the lives of NK Light House owner Girish Khatri and his employee Vitthal due to suffocation. A welder was also critically injured, suffering severe burns. Stored flammable material inside the flat exacerbated the blaze.

Shockingly, fire officials have now discovered firecrackers stashed in two other flats — on the first and third floors — belonging to the Khatri family, further intensifying concerns over blatant violations of safety norms in a residential structure. Among those served notices is the Khatri family itself.

Both wings of Jai Kamal Complex, one with ground+5 floors and the other with ground+4, have seen unauthorized commercial activity beyond the permitted ground+1 level. The building’s sanctioned use, approved layout, and zoning status are now under detailed scrutiny. Authorities have asked all unit owners to furnish ownership papers, approved maps, and current usage details within a stipulated period.

Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate confirmed the crackdown and warned that additional action would depend on the responses received. He also revealed that the Khatri family has begun vacating the illegally converted godowns inside their flats.

Local residents, still reeling from the fatal incident, are demanding stringent action, including sealing of illegal godowns. While the fire department’s move signals the start of what could be a larger cleanup, many believe the crackdown has come far too late.

