NMC presents Rs 6,202.99-crore surplus budget with no new tax burden

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Nagpur: Promising all-round development without imposing any additional tax burden on citizens, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday presented a Rs 6,202.99-crore surplus budget for the financial year 2026-27, proposing a series of ambitious civic, tourism, heritage, healthcare and infrastructure initiatives.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee Shivani Dani-Wakhare presented the budget before Mayor Neeta Thakre during a special meeting of the General Body held at Kavi Suresh Bhat Hall. Along with the new budget, the revised estimates for the financial year 2025-26 were also tabled.

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The special meeting, which had been adjourned on May 19, was attended by Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Leader of the House Narendra (Balya) Borkar, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar, Leader of Opposition Sanjay Mahakalkar, Municipal Secretary Dr. Ranjana Lade, Additional Commissioners Ankit and Milind Meshram, corporators and senior civic officials.

Surplus Budget with Stable Tax Structure

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The Standing Committee Chairperson announced that the civic body’s estimated revenue for 2026-27 stands at Rs 5,690.37 crore, while the opening balance is Rs 512.61 crore, taking the total receipts to Rs 6,202.99 crore.

The proposed expenditure has been estimated at Rs 6,202.48 crore, leaving a closing surplus of Rs 50.18 lakh at the end of the financial year.

Dani-Wakhare said the budget focuses on expanding municipal revenue through government grants and innovative income-generation measures while ensuring that no additional taxes are imposed on Nagpur residents.

She said the budget aims to preserve Nagpur’s historical and cultural identity while accelerating its transformation into a modern, developed city.

National Conference during NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the civic body’s Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Nagpur will host a National Conference of Mayors and Standing Committee Chairpersons from across the country.

The budget also dedicates this year’s financial statement to the mothers of India’s brave soldiers, from Rajmata Jijau to those whose sons were martyred during Operation Sindoor.

Major Welfare and Healthcare Initiatives

The budget proposes several new social welfare schemes, including:

• Mayor Harsh-Muskan Scheme: Rs 25 lakh allocation for free dental treatment of girls below 18 years.

• Mayor Netra Jyoti Scheme: Free cataract screening camps in every ward, free cataract surgeries and spectacles in collaboration with Mahatme Eye Bank through CSR funding and government schemes.

• Health screening campaign aimed at making Nagpur a cancer-free city.

• Development of 12 new Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), with plans to build 53 UPHCs over the next five years.

Rs 25 Lakh Development Fund for Every Corporator

In a significant announcement, each corporator will receive a ₹25 lakh ward development fund for local civic works.

An additional Rs 41.38 crore has been earmarked to complete pending development projects for which legal formalities and tendering have already been completed but work has not yet commenced.

Shivaji Maharaj Equestrian Statues

The civic body has allocated Rs 50 lakh for installation of equestrian statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the NMC headquarters and Shivaji Maharaj Square in Wardhaman Nagar.

New Revenue Generation Measures

To strengthen NMC finances without burdening taxpayers, several innovative revenue proposals have been announced.

A new Ducting Policy will modernise and maintain the city’s underground fibre optic network developed under the Smart City project while generating municipal revenue without direct expenditure. The policy is expected to streamline underground utilities, reduce overhead cable clutter and enhance the city’s aesthetics.

NMC also plans to establish an Orange City Bottled Water Plant in future to commercially utilise surplus water availability.

Additional income will be generated through advertisements printed on water bills.

Heritage Museum and Experience Centre

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, NMC will establish a Centenary Museum documenting the corporation’s history under the guidance of eminent personalities.

An immersive audio-visual Experience Centre showcasing 300 years of Nagpur’s history will also be created inside the heritage Town Hall building to promote tourism.

Sports Infrastructure Expansion

Following the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NMC aims to develop 200 playgrounds, including 75 playgrounds during the Amrit Mahotsav year.

The budget allocates ₹45 crore for sports infrastructure and promotion.

The city’s newly developed sports complex will continue offering affordable facilities to athletes.

Pay-and-Park Policy

To address traffic congestion and parking issues, NMC will introduce a pilot Pay-and-Park project on five major roads. If successful, it will pave the way for a comprehensive citywide parking policy.

Water Conservation Measures

Rainwater harvesting will be made mandatory in future road development projects.

NMC has proposed:

• Rainwater harvesting in municipal buildings and gardens.

• Construction of 209 recharge shafts across the city.

• Mandatory Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) or Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for consumers using more than one lakh litres of water daily.

• Appeals to all government offices to install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

Senior Citizens Welfare

The Social Welfare Department, along with NGOs, will organise:

• Health camps.

• Recreational tours.

• Awareness and motivational programmes.

• Various welfare activities.

Each corporator will receive Rs 2 lakh for senior citizen welfare programmes in their respective wards.

Ward-level senior citizen groups will also be formed.

Education Initiatives

The budget provides:

• Rs 30 crore for reconstruction of 12 municipal schools (two in each Assembly constituency).

• Distribution of 75 bicycles to meritorious girl students under the Late Mayor Pushpatai Ghode Bicycle Bank Scheme.

Tourism Promotion

A dedicated Nagpur Tourism Development Plan will be launched to place the city prominently on India’s tourism map.

Its features include:

• QR code-based information at 100 city squares.

• An official #VisitNagpur tourist guidebook.

• A comprehensive annual festival calendar highlighting cultural, industrial and sporting events.

Promotion of Local Culture

To strengthen Nagpur’s cultural identity and attract tourists, the budget proposes:

• Marbat Festival promotion.

• Saoji Bunakar Food Festival, celebrating Nagpur’s famous Saoji cuisine.

• Children’s Film Festival promoting patriotism and social awareness.

• Morning “Maha Sangeet” initiative featuring Maharashtra’s cultural music at selected city intersections between 7 am and 8 am without municipal expenditure.

Youth-Focused Schemes

Several initiatives have been announced for young citizens.

The Sushma Swaraj Scheme will establish affordable UPSC and MPSC coaching centres in every Assembly constituency.

The Pramilatai Mendhe Language Centre will provide Japanese, German and French language training through municipal e-libraries.

A modern Jamsetji Tata Incubation Centre will be established to encourage startups and entrepreneurship among Nagpur’s youth, with land provided by NMC and support from the State Government and District Planning Committee.

Smart Ward Competition

Under the “My Ward, Smart Ward” initiative, the best-performing ward in tax collection, water revenue, cleanliness and innovative governance will receive a special grant of Rs 50 lakh.

Mayor Maher Scheme

Women originally from Nagpur who are married and settled outside the city but have made notable achievements will be honoured during Makar Sankranti under the newly announced Mayor Maher Scheme, strengthening their emotional connection with their hometown.

Labour Rest Centres

Recognising the growing migrant workforce, NMC will establish labour rest centres (Thiyya) in all municipal zones.

Green Energy Push

The civic body will distribute 5,000 solar cooking stoves to promote clean and affordable energy while reducing environmental pollution.

Hotel Certification

A hotel grading and certification system will be introduced to improve hospitality standards and provide tourists with reliable accommodation choices.

Digital Governance

NMC will further strengthen digital governance through:

• AI-powered chatbots for taxation, water supply and citizen services.

• A dedicated digital complaint monitoring system for corporators.

• Dashboard-based grievance tracking.

• Establishment of a modern municipal Data Centre to securely manage civic information.

Sustainable Development

The budget reiterates NMC’s commitment to making Nagpur a Zero Carbon Footprint City through sustainable infrastructure, clean energy and energy-efficient initiatives under its sustainability projects.

New Aquarium Project

In collaboration with the Maharashtra Fisheries Department, an advanced public aquarium will be established in Nagpur, with NMC providing land for the project.

New Naming Proposal

The municipal garden at Bajiprabhu Nagar in West Nagpur will be renamed Narveer Bajiprabhu Deshpande Garden.

Mayor Hails Inclusive Budget

Mayor Neeta Thakre described the budget as a comprehensive and inclusive financial roadmap that provides relief to ordinary citizens while accelerating Nagpur’s overall development.

Throughout her budget speech, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare acknowledged the guidance and contribution of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in shaping the city’s development agenda.

Concluding her address with lines inspired by poet Suresh Bhat, Dani-Wakhare reaffirmed the civic body’s commitment to Nagpur’s progress, declaring that no storm would alter the city’s direction of development.

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