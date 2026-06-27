Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat retains top spot as city’s most popular train: RTI

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat Express has once again emerged as the most sought-after premium train operating from Nagpur, maintaining its position as the highest patronised Vande Bharat service despite growing competition from other semi-high-speed trains.

Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals that the Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat carried 1.11 lakh passengers between January and May 2026, earning Rs 12.72 crore for the Railways. The figures reaffirm the train’s popularity after it topped the list in 2025 as well, when it transported 1.93 lakh passengers and generated Rs 22.05 crore in revenue.

Gold Rate June 27 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,24,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While the Nagpur–Indore service attracted the highest number of passengers, the Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express emerged as the biggest revenue earner. Introduced in August 2025, the train ferried 1.01 lakh passengers during the first five months of 2026 and earned Rs 14.08 crore, reflecting strong demand for the premium intercity service. In 2025, it carried 89,028 passengers and generated Rs 12.30 crore.

The Nagpur–Bilaspur Vande Bharat recorded 92,625 passengers and Rs 7.83 crore in earnings during January–May 2026. However, the figures represent a decline from 2025, when the service carried 1.85 lakh passengers and generated Rs 15.30 crore.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Nagpur–Secunderabad Vande Bharat witnessed 69,391 passengers during the period, earning Rs 7.04 crore, compared to 1.43 lakh passengers and Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year.

The information was obtained through an RTI application filed by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar, offering a comprehensive picture of passenger traffic and revenue generated by the Nagpur Division of Central Railway.

The RTI reply further revealed that the Nagpur Division handled more than 3.68 crore passengers between January 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, generating a total revenue of Rs 1,058 crore.

In 2025 alone, the division recorded 2.56 crore passengers, contributing Rs 731.78 crore to railway earnings. Between January and May 2026, another 1.12 crore passengers travelled through the division, generating Rs 326.74 crore.

Reserved ticket bookings continued to be the principal source of passenger revenue. During 2025, 88.38 lakh reserved passengers generated Rs 594 crore, while 36.93 lakh reserved passengers between January and May 2026 contributed Rs 255.12 crore.

The RTI data also highlighted the Railways’ enforcement drive against ticketless travel. During the 17-month period, officials detected 3.35 lakh ticketless passengers, collecting Rs 24.49 crore in penalties. Additionally, the Nagpur Division earned Rs 2.92 crore through advertisement revenue.

The latest figures underline the growing preference for Vande Bharat trains among passengers travelling from Nagpur, while also reflecting the steady growth in passenger traffic and revenue across the Central Railway’s Nagpur Division.

Advertisement

नागपुर में आधी रात घर में घुसकर युवती से लूट #nagpurnews #crime... मात्र 10 मिनट में 10 लाख के मोबाइल फोन चोरी कर हुआ... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 27 JUNE 2026 #newsupdate... नागपुर में देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़ #nagpurnews #Crime #prostitute #NewsUpdate #latestnews नागपुर के प्रतापनगर में खड़ी दो गाड़ियों में लगाई आग #nagpurnews #NewsUpdate... नागपुर मनपा का 5200 करोड़ का बजट #nagpurnews #nmc #budget #newsupdate #nagpur...

×