NMC polls: New Prabhag delimitation to be out on Aug 22, objections open till Aug 28

Nagpur: Political circles in Nagpur are abuzz once again as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) prepares to unveil its new Prabhag (ward) delimitation plan. The move has intensified election preparations for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), while leaving aspiring candidates anxious about the fate of their constituencies.

The fresh delimitation draft prepared by NMC has been submitted to the State Government. The Urban Development Department has decided to place it before the public from August 22 to August 28 to invite objections and suggestions. The final Prabhag structure will be announced thereafter.

Sources indicate that the new draft will bring changes in the number of wards as well as their boundaries, putting the political future of several hopefuls at stake. Many leaders who had been preparing for months now find themselves in uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its organizational activities, holding a series of meetings and instructing its potential candidates to remain active on the ground. Party insiders say that once the final delimitation is published, political equations may change significantly, with new faces likely to emerge not just within the BJP but also in opposition ranks.

In the backdrop of these developments, talks of alliances and tactical seat adjustments are gaining momentum. Influential leaders and factions are reportedly working on coordination strategies, while party workers are being kept engaged through regular meetings and organizational programs to ensure the opposition does not gain any advantage.

With the new Prabhag map set to redraw the electoral landscape, Nagpur’s civic politics is headed for an eventful turn in the run-up to the NMC polls.