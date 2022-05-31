NMC polls: Draw of lots to reserve women’s wards today

Nagpur: The stage is set for a draw of lots on Tuesday to reserve seats for women Corporators in the new general body of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) whose elections are likely to be held soon.
The civic body has made arrangements at Suresh Bhat auditorium to hold the lottery to determine seats that would be allotted to women representatives. New strength of NMC House will be 156 and 50 per cent of them would be women members.
While the seats for women (Scheduled Caste) and women (Scheduled Tribes) are more or less known as they are going to be wards where their population is in majority, the suspense is about the women (General) seats as they would be spread across the city and that is increased the heart beats of hopefuls.
This time, the NMC will have a three-member ward system. In the House of 156 Corporators, women will account for 78 elected members (SC 16, ST 6 and Open 56). So, the draw of lots will be held for these seats, reports said.