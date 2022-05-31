NMC polls: Draw of lots to reserve women’s wards today

Advertisement

Nagpur: The stage is set for a draw of lots on Tuesday to reserve seats for women Corporators in the new general body of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) whose elections are likely to be held soon.

The civic body has made arrangements at Suresh Bhat auditorium to hold the lottery to determine seats that would be allotted to women representatives. New strength of NMC House will be 156 and 50 per cent of them would be women members.