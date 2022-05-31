Maha Metro Train Wrapping Gets Good Response

Advertisement

Good Opportunity to Showcase Company Products

NAGPUR: Maha Metro has been implementing the concept of Non-Fare Revenue Box Concept even before trial run was conducted. The various components of Non-Fare Revenue Box also included `Train Wrapping’ – a unique concept wherein one can use the entire Metro train to showcase various details of a company.

Till now well-known entities like Bank of Maharashtra, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have availed of this opportunity and showcased their products on the Metro trains. Details of LIC are already on display on two metro trains running on the Aqua and Orange Lines. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Maha Metro and LIC, after which the entire train was wrapped with advertisements related to LIC.

In addition to LIC, various projects of Chhattisgarh Government have also been depicted on two other metro trains. Thus till now, four trains have been wrapped with advertisements. The MoU for Train wrapping purpose is valid for a period of three years. A tender inviting bids for Train Wrapping would be floated soon. Maha Metro urges local business community to come forward and avail of this opportunity.

Metro services are operational on Aqua and Orange lines – from Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station to Sitabuldi Interchange and Khapri Metro Station to Kasturchand Park Metro Station respectively. On an average 45,000 people travel by Metro trains thus giving companies a platform to display their products. Considering the huge number of commuters, Train Wrapping proves to reach out to its prospective clientele.

