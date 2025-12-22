NMC poll nomination process begins on December 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: The nomination process for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general elections will commence from Tuesday, December 23, with polling scheduled to be held on January 15, as per the election programme announced by the State Election Commission.

According to the notified schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till December 30. Acting on the directions of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Returning Officers have been appointed at all 10 zonal offices of the civic body to oversee the election process.

The city has been divided into 38 wards across 10 zones. Aspiring candidates must submit their nomination papers offline at the respective zonal offices covering their wards.

Of the total 151 seats in the 38 wards of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, as many as 76 seats have been reserved for women. This includes 15 seats reserved for women from Scheduled Castes, six for Scheduled Tribe women, 20 for women from the Backward Class of Citizens, and 35 seats in the general category.

Category-wise reservation details show that 30 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, of which 15 are for women. Scheduled Tribes have been allotted 12 reserved seats, including six for women. The Backward Class of Citizens has been given 40 seats, with 20 reserved for women. Of the remaining 69 general category seats, 35 have been reserved for women candidates.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 31, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 2, 2026. The final list of candidates along with allotment of election symbols will be published on January 3.

Polling for the NMC elections will be conducted on January 15, followed by counting of votes on January 16, 2026.

Key dates at a glance:

• Nomination filing: December 23 to December 30, 2025

• Scrutiny of nominations: December 31, 2025

• Last date for withdrawal: January 2, 2026

• Final candidate list & symbol allotment: January 3, 2026

• Polling day: January 15, 2026

• Counting of votes: January 16, 2026

