BJP scripted historic victory in Nagpur district, broke 30-year record: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a historic and record-breaking victory in the local body elections across Nagpur district, shattering a three-decade-old political record and reinforcing its dominance in Maharashtra’s civic landscape.

As results of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections poured in, the BJP emerged as the single largest force, winning an unprecedented number of councillor and president posts. The party’s performance in Nagpur district stood out as one of its strongest ever, marking what Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described as a “decisive and trust-driven mandate.”

In Nagpur district alone, the BJP won 22 of the 27 Municipal Councils, with 317 councillors and 22 municipal presidents elected on the party’s symbol, an achievement that underlines the party’s organisational strength and voter appeal at the grassroots level.

Following the victory, Chief Minister Fadnavis interacted with newly elected BJP municipal presidents and councillors at his Ramgiri residence in Nagpur, where he congratulated the winning representatives and launched a sharp attack on the Opposition.

Reacting to the results, Fadnavis said, “The outcome in Nagpur district reflects the tireless efforts of our workers and the immense faith shown by voters. These elections have once again established the BJP as Maharashtra’s most reliable and leading political force.”

Highlighting the party’s statewide performance, the Chief Minister added that BJP recorded the highest strike rate across Maharashtra. “Nearly 65% of the municipal presidents elected across the state belong to the BJP. In 2017, around 1,500 BJP councillors were elected, but this time the number has crossed 3,000. In the last 30 years, no party has achieved such a sweeping mandate. Today, nearly 48% of all municipal councillors in Maharashtra represent the BJP, which is a clear endorsement from the people,” he said.

Fadnavis also claimed that several traditional strongholds of the Opposition have crumbled in Nagpur district. “In many municipalities, the Opposition failed to secure the president’s post despite having numbers. This victory march of the BJP will not stop here. We will contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation elections with even greater strength,” he asserted.

Calling the mandate more than just a numerical victory, the Chief Minister said the results signal a decisive shift in Maharashtra’s political direction. He pointed out that Saoner and Ramtek municipal councils have been rendered Congress-free, while Kamptee witnessed the BJP winning for the first time since the Nagar Panchayat was formed, setting multiple political records in the district.

