NMC poll: MVA seat-sharing sealed: NCP (SP) to contest 12 seats, Uddhav group 10

Nagpur: The long-pending seat-sharing deadlock within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections has finally been resolved, following prolonged negotiations among the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

After marathon meetings that stretched late into Sunday night in Nagpur, the alliance partners arrived at a final formula, formally sealing the agreement. As per the settlement, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP will contest 12 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 10 seats. In addition, the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) will contest three seats on the Congress symbol.

Sources said that the negotiations were initially tense, with the Sharad Pawar group demanding 24 seats and insisting on at least four seats in each Assembly segment. The Uddhav Thackeray group, meanwhile, sought 30 seats, further complicating the talks. The Congress, however, remained firm on its stand and was unwilling to concede more than 10 seats, leading to repeated stalemates during the discussions.

The impasse was eventually broken through the intervention of senior leaders and several hours of deliberations, culminating in a compromise formula of 12–10. The Congress agreed to part with a total of 15 seats, a proposal that was accepted by both alliance partners. Party insiders said the decision was taken keeping in mind organisational balance, electoral arithmetic and the interests of party workers.

Meanwhile, the Congress has indicated that nearly 95 per cent of its candidates have already been finalised. AB forms will be issued to candidates in the final phase, while direct nomination filings are also expected at select locations. However, political observers note that resentment over seat-sharing has not completely subsided within the alliance. How this underlying discontent impacts campaign coordination and grassroots mobilisation remains to be seen in the days ahead.

