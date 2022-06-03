NMC places order for 145 e-buses with Haryana-based PMI Company

Advertisement

Nagpur: Travelling in city buses would soon be an exhilarating experience for citizens as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is getting first lot of air conditioned e-buses on 75th Independence Day.

On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued work order to Haryana based PMI Company for supply of 145 electric buses, of which 15 would arrive in city on August 15. Transport Manager and Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave and Vice President of PMI Sanjay Nagpal signed the agreement at NMC office on Thursday. Additional Municipal Commissioner. Deepak Kumar Meenaand, Administrative Officer Ravindra Pagey were present on this occasion.