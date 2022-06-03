NMC places order for 145 e-buses with Haryana-based PMI Company

Nagpur: Travelling in city buses would soon be an exhilarating experience for citizens as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is getting first lot of air conditioned e-buses on 75th Independence Day.
On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued work order to Haryana based PMI Company for supply of 145 electric buses, of which 15 would arrive in city on August 15. Transport Manager and Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave and Vice President of PMI Sanjay Nagpal signed the agreement at NMC office on Thursday. Additional Municipal Commissioner. Deepak Kumar Meenaand, Administrative Officer Ravindra Pagey were present on this occasion.
Transport Department is emphasising on eco-friendly buses and proposed to procure 233 MIDI buses from Rs 104.92 crores granted by Central Government in the financial year 2022-23. Additional 100 electric buses would be procured in the second phase. Nagpal told NMC officials that four years ago the electric bus manufacturing plant was set up in Haryana with a capacity of 1500 buses. Now second unit is coming-up in Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs. 500 crore.
All MIDI electric buses would have a seating capacity of 30 seats and can accommodate 15 passengers in standing and it is fitted with LMO battery. On single charge, the bus can run up to 150 km.