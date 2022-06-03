Instagram Reels Now Lets You Record Clips For 90 Seconds, Add Own Audio

Advertisement

Instagram is bringing more intrinsic changes to its short-video platform Reels this week. The company is now allowing users to record reels for 90 seconds, instead of the 60-second timeframe available right now. In addition to this, Reels will also let people add their own videos to the clips before they share them with everyone.

Instagram is betting on Reels big time, especially in markets like India where TikTok is not available for users. Reels focuses on developing content that caters to the masses, and even includes clips of your daily routine.