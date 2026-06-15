Part of the Rs 1,926.99-crore Nag River Pollution Abatement Project, the sewer revamp aims to curb pollution and modernise Nagpur's drainage network

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to take a major step towards overhauling the city’s ageing sewer infrastructure, with the financial bids for a massive Rs 542-crore sewer network project in North and Central Nagpur scheduled to be opened soon.

The project forms a crucial part of the ambitious Rs 1,926.99-crore Nag River Pollution Abatement Project being implemented under the National River Conservation Plan, aimed at curbing the discharge of untreated sewage into the Nag River and its tributaries.

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According to civic officials, two contractors have submitted bids for the North Zone package, while a single bidder has participated in the tender process for the Central Zone works. The opening of financial bids is expected to pave the way for the execution of one of the largest sewer infrastructure projects undertaken by the NMC in recent years.

The North Zone package, estimated at Rs 253.17 crore, proposes the construction of 110.9 km of secondary sewer lines and the replacement of 137 km of deteriorated branch sewer networks. The works are expected to benefit several localities where underground sewerage infrastructure is either inadequate or completely absent. In many areas, sewage is currently discharged directly into the Pili River, contributing significantly to pollution in the Nag River basin.

The Central Zone component, valued at Rs 289.29 crore, includes the laying of 113.6 km of secondary sewer pipelines and replacement of 98 km of old sewer lines. Civic officials said the existing sewer network in several parts of the city has outlived its operational life, resulting in recurring complaints of choking, sewage overflow and pipeline collapses.

Apart from replacing ageing infrastructure, the project will also expand sewer connectivity to areas that remain outside the underground sewer network, including parts of Civil Lines and adjoining localities.

Collectively, the North and Central Zone packages involve the construction and replacement of nearly 535 km of sewer pipelines at an investment exceeding Rs 542 crore. Officials believe the project will significantly improve sanitation services, reduce sewage-related problems and strengthen efforts to restore the health of the Nag River system.

Simultaneously, the civic body is also moving ahead with other major components of the river-cleaning initiative. These include interceptor sewers, diversion manholes and pumping stations along the Nag River, Pili River and Bor Nala at an estimated cost of Rs 411.72 crore.

In addition, sewage treatment infrastructure worth Rs 415.79 crore is also in the pipeline, including the construction of new sewage treatment plants and the modernization of existing facilities.

With multiple projects progressing simultaneously, the NMC hopes the comprehensive sewerage and river-rejuvenation programme will bring long-term relief from pollution, improve urban sanitation and help revive Nagpur’s river ecosystem.

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