NMC move to hand over Aapli Bus service to Metro gets GBM nod

Nagpur: In a far-reaching decision, the General Body Meeting of Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the civic administration’s proposal to hand over Aapli Bus service to Maha Metro. Subsequent to this decision, the proposal will now be sent to the State Government for approval.

The proposal to hand over the Aapli Bus service was tabled in the General Body Meeting to curb financial loss to the cash-starved NMC. The civic body incurs over Rs 100 crore loss every year in running the city bus service as against ticket revenue of Rs 64 crore per annum.

The NMC runs a fleet of 438 buses including 237 standard buses, 150 midi, 45 mini and six electric buses through three Red bus operators and one electric bus operator.

After the GBM nod, NMC will hand over these 438 buses along with 40 electric buses to be procured under Central Government scheme to Maha Metro along with four bus operators, two ticketing agencies and the existing manpower of the Transport Department. The House also approved two more proposals of the civic administration to provide 18 mini buses and one electric bus to Maha Metro to run feeder services on several routes.



