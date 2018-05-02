NMC License will promote license raj and Corruption – VTA

Recently Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation had issued a notification No. 209/2020 dated 27.07.2020 directing all shopkeepers, traders and service providers to apply for license u/s 376 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 with retrospective effect.

Condemning this notification a delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Sandip Joshi – Mayor, NMC and also dispatched memorandum to Uddav Thackeray – Chief Minister and The Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mumbai.

Sharawankumar Malu submitted that Government of Maharashtra has been the torchbearer in the country by supporting single window clearance and always against ‘license raj’; however this notification is strongly condemned by all sections of the society that too issued during such pandemic, which has resulted huge economic slowdown and instead of providing relief the Municipal Commissioner has added more pressure on the taxpayers by burdening them with such a requirement which shouldn’t be permitted and be stayed immediately.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA submitted that this will only help in escalating corruption as various NOCs from respective departments are required for application of this license. VTA requests Chief Minister, Principal Secretary UDD and Mayor NMC to immediately stay this notification in public interest.

Supporting VTA on this notification, Mayor Sandip Joshi agreed that this is certainly not required and we too support the citizens demand and will do the needful in opposing this notification.

Also present with VTA delegation were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Joint Secretaries – Amarjit Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo.